Dogs show off costumes at annual Howloween Pooch Party

Dozens of petrifying pups showed off their best costumes Sunday at the 3rd annual Howloween Pooch Party in Downtown Kitchener.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes strutted their stuff at the event hosted by Dog Friendly KW.

“I am a Men in Black agent with my dog Kane,” said Brooke Clark, a dog owner at the event. “I came across it because of a Tik Tok, as most people do. It’s just natural, he’s my best bud, we have to be a duo costume.”

The party included more than 30 local vendors. There was also a costume contest with pictures posted to the host’s Instagram page.

“It builds into our larger objective to make Kitchener-Waterloo the most dog-friend city,” said Kersty Kearney, with Dog Friendly KW.

“You guys have a great dog community here and I wish I had that where I’m from,” said dog owner Elsa Luft, who travelled from London to take part in the festivities.