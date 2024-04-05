KITCHENER
Kitchener

Dog killed, woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Cambridge

A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)
A 49-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Cambridge.

She was walking a dog at the time and pet was killed, Waterloo regional police said in a release.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on Myers Road near Water Street.

The 52-year-old man driving the vehicle was not hurt, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash camera footage, to contact them at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.

