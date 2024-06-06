Dog finds new home after spending 276 days with KW Humane Society

Hazel the dog finally has her happy tale after spending almost 300 days at the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.

Hazel has been with the Humane Society since August, spending a staggering 276 days in the organization’s care.

The Humane Society’s canine coordinator Brooke Bell previously told CTV News Hazel didn’t “understand how to ‘dog’ in the same way that most dogs know how to dog,’” but she has since become more comfortable and opened up.

She was described as “a total goofball who loves nothing more than getting belly rubs and lots of snuggles.”

In a post on social media on Thursday, the organization announced Hazel had finally found a forever home.

“Hazel is a very special girl who touched so many people's hearts during her stay with us. Her amazing foster family took such good care of her while she waited for this day, thank you! To everyone who followed and shared her story over the past year, thank you. We knew her perfect home was out there,” the post reads.

Staff and volunteers lined the hallway as Hazel walked out of the centre with her new adopter, cheering on the start of her new life.