DNA on zip tie connects Toronto area man to 2019 Guelph robbery

Guelph police say an Etobicoke man has been arrested in connection with a 2019 Guelph store robbery, where four people were zip-tied and assaulted.

On Nov. 19, 2019, just before 6 p.m., four suspects went into a business near Edinburgh Road South and Stone Road West.

Police say three employees and a customer were detained in a back room before the suspects fled with more than $40,000 worth of cellphones.

Police say one of the suspects was identified through a DNA sample collected from one of the zip ties used to bind an employee.

The 23-year-old Etobicoke man is currently in custody on outstanding robbery and weapons offences in other jurisdictions.

He has been charged with robbery and forcible confinement in connection to the Guelph robbery and is expected to appear in bail court on April 9.