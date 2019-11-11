Featured
Disciplinary hearing continues for Kitchener doctor
Dr. Sam Fikry in an interview with CTV from 2010.
Krista Sharpe , CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 11, 2019 11:30AM EST
WATERLOO -- A disciplinary hearing for Dr. Sam Fikry continues in Toronto on Monday.
Fikry is a Waterloo family physician that was accused of sexual abuse in 2015.
The accusations have been withdrawn.
He is also accused of professional misconduct by a female patient. Fikry has pled no contest.
Counsel has offered a joint submission to the College of Physicians and Surgeons, proposing that Fikry's license be suspended for two months.
The College is considering the proposal.