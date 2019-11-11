

Krista Sharpe , CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO -- A disciplinary hearing for Dr. Sam Fikry continues in Toronto on Monday.

Fikry is a Waterloo family physician that was accused of sexual abuse in 2015.

The accusations have been withdrawn.

He is also accused of professional misconduct by a female patient. Fikry has pled no contest.

Counsel has offered a joint submission to the College of Physicians and Surgeons, proposing that Fikry's license be suspended for two months.

The College is considering the proposal.