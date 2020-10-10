KITCHENER -- Families will now be able to take a drive through the prehistoric past in Kitchener.

A drive-thru dinosaur exhibit opened Saturday at Bingemans and features 30 animatronic replicas to be enjoyed from the safety of vehicles.

“Earlier today I saw a couple of vehicles leaving with the kids crying and screaming, which is usually a good sign because they don’t want to leave,” said Bingemans president Mark Bingeman. “At the end of the day as long as they’re having fun and in a safe environment.”

The dinosaur exhibit was created in partnership with TheMuseum and runs until Oct. 25.

Tickets for the drive-thru can be purchased at dinodrivethru.ca.