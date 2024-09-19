Destruction of Roseville bridge to close section of Highway 401 this weekend

A warning for anyone planning to take Highway 401 this weekend.

The stretch between Cedar Creek Road in Ayr and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener will be closed so crews can demolish the Roseville Road bridge.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured around the area.

The closure is expected to start at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 and wrap up by 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Roseville Road also remains closed while construction work is underway.