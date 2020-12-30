KITCHENER -- Demolition could start on Thursday at the Preston Springs Hotel in Cambridge.

City officials originally said the demolition could begin on Wednesday afternoon, but changed that to Thursday later in the day.

An emergency order was issued on Christmas Eve saying the hotel would need to come down due to serious safety concerns.

On Tuesday, crews began removing hazardous materials and salvaging any items of heritage value.

Officials with the City of Cambridge said the intersection of King and Fountain Streets has closed in preparation for demolition work over the next few days.

The former hotel has been on the chopping block for some time, but the call to tear it down did not come from city council.

A local conservation group said earlier this week that it was working on a legal challenge to stop the demolition.

Many gathered at the site on Wednesday afternoon, saying they will be sad to see it go.

"I drive by this building every single day," said Terry Miller. "It's going to be sad and I think the worst part is watching it degrade over time."

"Once that building is gone, Preston is changed forever," resident Barry Nornore said.

The demolition is expected to last three to five days.

Council voted 8-1 to refuse the building owner demolition application. A conservation review hearing was set for April 2021 to see if the building's heritage designation could be removed. The emergency order supersedes that process.