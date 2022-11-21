Defence cross-examines medical expert in trial of former Kitchener, Ont. neurologist Jeffrey Sloka

Warning: This article contains graphic details that some readers may find disturbing.

The trial for former Kitchener neurologist Jeffrey Sloka resumed in court Monday for the cross-examination of a medical expert who has been qualified to speak to the standards of neurological exams.

The defence had their chance to question neurologist Dr. Vera Bril, who returned to court after the Crown brought her in as an expert witness.

Justice Craig Parry described Monday’s testimony as “deja-vu.”

The former neurologist faces 50 counts of sexual assault.

The alleged incidents happened at his private practice office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener between January 2010 and July 2017.

On Monday, Sloka sat quietly in court wearing a black suit and blue face mask as the defence cross-examined Dr. Bril.

The defence pointed to one of Sloka’s former patients who was referred to Sloka after several head injuries. The patient also allegedly told Sloka about a rib injury.

The defence told the court that after reviewing an MRI which showed cystic neoplasm in the patient’s brain, he wanted to see if it could be related to a potential growth of cancer elsewhere in the body.

The defence told the court after examining the rib he asked the patient if it was O.K. to perform an internal vaginal exam, to which the patient consented.

The defence told the court the victim recalled the examination as uncomfortable, but done professionally and no longer than necessary.

A breast exam was also performed, and the victim said it felt no different than when other doctors had performed them.

When the defence asked Dr. Bril about the examinations, she told the court: “It was not neurologically reasonable to perform any of the physical exams.”

Court heard about another patient who mentioned a lump in her breast to Sloka.

The defence told the court that Sloka asked his patient if she wanted him to examine it. The patient agreed, and after inspection, Sloka told her to get it checked out.

The defence argues the breast exam was conducted because of this lump.

Dr. Bril told the court this was unreasonable for a neurologist, saying, “we don’t do breast exams.”

The defence asked Dr. Bril if it would be neurologically reasonable if Sloka had prior experience doing those exams.

Dr. Bril replied saying: “No, he shouldn’t.”

Sloka has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges he is facing.

The trial continues Tuesday, with Dr. Bril’s testimony expected to wrap up this week.

HELP AVAILABLE

Support for those who have or are experiencing sexual assault can be found by visiting the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region.

A 24-hour support line can be reached by calling 519-741-8633.