OPP responded to a three vehicle crash on July 15, southwest of Mitchell.

One person died as a result of the collision.

The collision occurred on Perth Line 20 at Perth Road 164 in the Municipality of West Perth shortly after 1:00 p.m.

Involved were a motorcycle and a sports utility vehicle.

The male rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as 64-year-old Lawrence Shepherd of Middlesex Centre.

A third vehicle, a pickup truck, was indirectly involved, and sustained damage as a result of the collision.

Investigators determined that the motorcycle was travelling southbound when it was struck by the westbound SUV.

Police kept the intersection closed for approximately six hours while they investigated.

The investigation is ongoing.