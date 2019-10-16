

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A man was found dead in a Kitchener neighbourhood on Tuesday, but his death is not being considered suspicious.

Police say emergency services responded to the area of Cedarwoods Crescent at around 9:30 p.m.

Officials there found an unresponsive male near a parking garage.

Paramedics at the scene pronounced him dead.

It's not clear how exactly the man died, but police say that the death isn't being considered suspicious.

His identity has not been released.