Death in Waterloo ‘not considered suspicious,’ police say

Waterloo -

Police say a sudden death on Bridgeport Road East and Peppler Street in Waterloo on Saturday is “not considered suspicious.”

The Waterloo Regional Police Service announced the death in a tweet Saturday morning.

UPDATE:

​​​Members of our General Investigations Unit are continuing to investigate, however, the death is not considered suspicious. There is no threat to public safety. No further details will be released at this time. https://t.co/tAOKec33nk — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 10, 2021

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say there is no threat to the public and no further information will be given at this time.