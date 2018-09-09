

CTV Kitchener





OPP say there were ten traffic and water-related deaths over the Labour Day weekend.

Two motorcyclists were amoung the four people killed in separate collisions and one person died in an off-road vehicle crash.

Two were killed in boating accidents and three people drowned in OPP-patrolled waters.

The long weekend is also when OPP conduct their distracted driving campaign.

They say they issued a total of 651 distracted driving charges.

Overall, officers laid 10,403 charges throughout the province.

The most common charges were for speeding and stunt driving.