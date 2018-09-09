Featured
Deadly Labour Day weekend in Ontario
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 3:40PM EDT
OPP say there were ten traffic and water-related deaths over the Labour Day weekend.
Two motorcyclists were amoung the four people killed in separate collisions and one person died in an off-road vehicle crash.
Two were killed in boating accidents and three people drowned in OPP-patrolled waters.
The long weekend is also when OPP conduct their distracted driving campaign.
They say they issued a total of 651 distracted driving charges.
Overall, officers laid 10,403 charges throughout the province.
The most common charges were for speeding and stunt driving.