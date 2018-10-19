

Two dead kittens were found in a shoebox near a school bus stop.

It was reported on Oct. 18 at approximately 11:23 a.m. at an address on St John's Road West, Charlotteville.

A concerned resident had found a shoebox on the road in front of their residence and found the kittens within.

Police said that the two-month-old kittens appeared to have suffered head injuries by an unknown object.

The box was plain white, and the kittens were black and grey in colour.

Norfolk County OPP requested the public's assistance with the investigation, encouraging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.