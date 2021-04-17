KITCHENER -- Norfolk County OPP are looking for suspects in two separate, sports-related incidents.

Officials say an unknown amount of people gained entry to an arena in Port Dover between 4 and 4:30 a.m. last Saturday.

The suspects reportedly drove an ice resurfacing machine into the hockey rink boards and caused damage.

Police say they are reviewing video surveillance and attempting to identify those responsible.

In a separate incident on Friday, police confirmed that unknowns went to a golf course on Argyle Street in Simcoe and spray painted a design around one of the holes on the green.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.