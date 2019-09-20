Featured
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after colliding with truck
(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 9:24PM EDT
Brantford Police are investigating a crash that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the area of Colborne and Queen Streets around 10 a.m. Friday.
They say a 36-year-old man on a bike was struck by a straight truck.
The cyclist was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers remained on scene for over five hours to investigate. They say charges are pending.
The area is now clear.