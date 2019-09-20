

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police are investigating a crash that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the area of Colborne and Queen Streets around 10 a.m. Friday.

They say a 36-year-old man on a bike was struck by a straight truck.

The cyclist was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers remained on scene for over five hours to investigate. They say charges are pending.

The area is now clear.