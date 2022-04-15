A cyclist has been seriously injured following a collision on Victoria Road in Kitchener Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the incident around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Margaret Avenue.

Police say a 22-year-old Kitchener woman was driving a sedan south on Victoria, was trying to turn onto Margaret, swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle heading east, and then hit a cyclist.

A 65-year-old Kitchener man was on his bike heading east on Margaret when he was hit, according to officials. He was taken to a hospital outside the region with serious injuries.

Part of the road was closed for several hours Friday evening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.