Cyclist reportedly shot at with BBs

Guelph police are trying to identify three young people who shot BBs at a cyclist.

The cyclist was travelling along Kortright Road and Rickson Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when a white, newer model Buick SUV passed by.

According to the cyclist, the three young males inside the vehicle yelled profanities out the window and then shot at him with a blue and orange BB gun.

The cyclist was not hurt.

Police are hoping the public can help with their investigation.

Witnesses are asked to call to Const. Sarah Huddleston at 519-824-1212, ext. 7350, or email shuddleston@guelphpolice.ca. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or emailed to www.csgw.tips.