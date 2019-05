CTV Kitchener





A huge honour for a longtime member of the CTV Kitchener team.

Randy Steinman has won the Dave Rogers Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

The award for best short feature was given to Randy’s October 2018 story about a Drayton boy.

The story, part of our Local Hero series, focused on 3-year-old Elgin Hennessy’s friendship with his local garbage collector Rob Smith.

You can watch Randy’s story again here.