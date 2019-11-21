Featured
Crossing guard struck, vehicle flees from scene
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, November 21, 2019 10:29PM EST
KITCHENER - Regional Police are investigating after a crossing guard was near a school in Waterloo Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to Cedarbrae Avenue near Sunnydale Place around 3:30 p.m.
They say the crossing guard was assisting students crossing the road when she was struck by a pick-up truck.
The pick-up then fled the area without stopping.
The 55-year-old crossing guard was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threating injuries.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.