Cross-examination continues at Kitchener murder trial

The cross-examination of a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend continues in a Kitchener courtroom Monday.

Ager Hasan has admitted to stabbing Melinda Vasilije, but says she attacked him first and he blacked out soon after grabbing a knife. Court previously heard Vasilije was stabbed 47 times.

Last week, Hasan took the unusual step of taking the stand to testify in his own defense.

Crown lawyer Brandan Thomas began cross-examination on Friday, going through text messages between Hasan and Vasilije sent in the days before her death.

On Monday morning, Thomas reviewed messages going back earlier in the relationship, focusing on the couple’s many breakups and reconciliations.

Hasan will remain on the stand Monday afternoon.