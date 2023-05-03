Apparent defensive injuries found on Melinda Vasilije’s hands: forensic pathologist
The forensic pathologist who performed the post-mortem on Melinda Vasilije’s body was back on the stand Wednesday as the trial of Ager Hasan continues in Kitchener.
Hasan is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his former girlfriend Vasilije.
Dr. Linda Kocovski performed the autopsy in the hours after Vasilije’s body was found with dozens of stab wounds in her Country Hill Drive apartment on April 28, 2017.
In her testimony Wednesday, Dr. Kocovski said there were stab wounds and cuts on Vasilije’s hands that appear to be defensive injuries, some likely caused by trying to grab a blade.
On Tuesday, the jury heard that there were 47 stab wounds found on Vasilije’s neck, chest, face, back, and arms.
Dr. Kocovski testified that two of the stab wounds found on her chest were deemed to be fatal.
At the start of the case, the jury heard it is an agreed fact that Hasan caused Vasilije’s death, but Hasan has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder. He did plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, but the Crown did not accept that plea.
After Dr. Kocovski completes her testimony, Hasan’s lawyer will have the opportunity to cross-examine her.
