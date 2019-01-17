

Teams have been working day and night to cleanup a jet fuel spill near the 401 and Highway 6.

On Sunday a tanker truck flipped on the highway just before 2 a.m.

Approximately 50,000 litres of fuel spilled from the tanker.

It then spread to nearby waterways, including Aberfoyle Creek and Mill Creek.

Vacuum trucks were sent to the scene to clean up the fuel from the soil.

Containment booms were also set up to absorb any fuel travelling downstream.

Ground Force Environmental says they’ve been working in the area surrounding Mill Creek, near Concession 2 and Sideroad 20.

They’ve even brought in lights to help teams as they work through the night.

Wildlife Haven Waterloo says they’ve received several hundred messages from residents concerned about the wellbeing of animals in the area.

On Thursday a group of volunteers visited the spill site to rescue any distressed wildlife.

The organization also says they have been contacted by Procter & Gamble who have offered to donate all the Dawn soap volunteers need.