Crews respond to crash near Waterloo wastewater treatment plant

Waterloo regional police say no one was injured in a single-vehicle collision near Highway 85 and University Avenue Tuesday.

As of just before 10 a.m., two large tow trucks could be seen lifting up the trailer of a transport truck near the entrance of the Waterloo wastewater treatment plant.

Police were on scene but no road closures were in place.

Two tow trucks lift the trailer of a transport truck. (Chris Thomson/CTV Kitchener)