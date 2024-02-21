KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crews repair downed hydro pole in Guelph

    Crews repair a hydro pole on Clair Road in Guelph on Feb. 21, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Crews repair a hydro pole on Clair Road in Guelph on Feb. 21, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    The eastbound lanes of a major Guelph road are closed as crews work to repair a hydro pole that was knocked down Wednesday morning.

    In a social media post, Guelph police said the pole fell onto a passenger vehicle but no one was hurt.

    Clair Road eastbound is closed between Gosling Gardens and Gordon Street.

