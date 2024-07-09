Crews fix gas leak in Cambridge

Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid Montrose Street North in Cambridge after a gas leak on Tuesday.

According to a social media post from the City of Cambridge around noon, emergency protocols were initiated and fire services and Enbridge Gas are on site.

It is unclear what caused the gas leak but the city said a gas utility line was severed.

Before 1 p.m., crews could still be seen on Montrose Street.

This story will be updated.