KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crews fix gas leak in Cambridge

    A road closed sign could be seen in the area on July 9, 2024. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt) A road closed sign could be seen in the area on July 9, 2024. (CTV News/Dave Pettitt)
    Share

    Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid Montrose Street North in Cambridge after a gas leak on Tuesday.

    According to a social media post from the City of Cambridge around noon, emergency protocols were initiated and fire services and Enbridge Gas are on site.

    It is unclear what caused the gas leak but the city said a gas utility line was severed.

    Before 1 p.m., crews could still be seen on Montrose Street.

    This story will be updated.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News