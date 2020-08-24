KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police and Kitchener Fire crews continue to battle a fire in Kitchener.

They say the fire broke out at a townhouse development just before 8 p.m. Monday on Morrison Road.

Police say multiple units under construction caught fire.

They say no one was living in the homes and there are no reports of injuries.

Police say roads remain closed at King Street and River Road, as well as King Street at Stonegate Drive and Manor Drive.