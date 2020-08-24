Advertisement
Crews battle fire at Kitchener townhouse development
Kitchener Fire crews are seen here at a fire on Morrison Road. (Aug. 24, 2020).
KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police and Kitchener Fire crews continue to battle a fire in Kitchener.
They say the fire broke out at a townhouse development just before 8 p.m. Monday on Morrison Road.
Police say multiple units under construction caught fire.
They say no one was living in the homes and there are no reports of injuries.
Police say roads remain closed at King Street and River Road, as well as King Street at Stonegate Drive and Manor Drive.
Currently on scene in the area of Morrison Road for reports of a fire.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) August 25, 2020
Local residents have been asked to evacuate the area as a safety precaution.
Roads are closed at King Street and River Road, King Street and Stonegate Drive, as well as Manor Drive. pic.twitter.com/v5As5x1wxn