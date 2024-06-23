Most-read stories of the week: Harm reduction vending machine, historic Paris home, air conditioning woes

It’s not your typical vending machine, but a new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.With the touch of a finger and tap of a screen, people who need access to items like HIV self-test kits, meth pipes, naloxone, crack kits and condoms can do so for free.

“This is Our Healthbox,” said DeAnna Renn, manager of healthy communities at the Brant County Health Unit (BCHU). “This is the third vending machine [like this] in Ontario, but the only one in southwestern Ontario.”

It’s located at 133 Elgin St., which is also the office SOAR Community Services. The arrival of this smart machine comes at a good time.

“Our community, like many across the province, has been struggling with opioid use and the impacts of that,” said Kim Baker, SOAR’s executive director of services. “We are higher than the provincial average in terms of hospital visits, overdoses and deaths related to substance use.”

A historic home in Paris, Ont., with a history of entertaining famous guests, has hit the market. The Gothic estate at 1 Banfield Street is listed for sale through Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $4,895,000.

The listing calls the five bedroom home “one of the most unique and prominent period homes in the entire region.”

The current owner of the home, philanthropist, art collector, and movie industry insider Salah Bachir, agrees.

“I’ve been around the world and never really seen a house like this,” he told CTV News on Thursday.

Bachir began working in publishing in 1980, working on several notable publications and projects. He become the founding president of Famous Players Media and Cineplex Media. Cineplex would eventually buy and rebrand one of Bashir’s magazines as Cineplex Magazines.

A greenhouse nursery in Simcoe, Ont. was almost completely destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to Ryerse Garden Gallery around 4:30 a.m.