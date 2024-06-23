Most-read stories of the week: Harm reduction vending machine, historic Paris home, air conditioning woes
Why Brantford, Ont. vending machine offers condoms, crackpipes and naloxone
It’s not your typical vending machine, but a new device in Brantford, Ont. is providing people with low-barrier access to harm reduction supplies.With the touch of a finger and tap of a screen, people who need access to items like HIV self-test kits, meth pipes, naloxone, crack kits and condoms can do so for free.
“This is Our Healthbox,” said DeAnna Renn, manager of healthy communities at the Brant County Health Unit (BCHU). “This is the third vending machine [like this] in Ontario, but the only one in southwestern Ontario.”
It’s located at 133 Elgin St., which is also the office SOAR Community Services. The arrival of this smart machine comes at a good time.
“Our community, like many across the province, has been struggling with opioid use and the impacts of that,” said Kim Baker, SOAR’s executive director of services. “We are higher than the provincial average in terms of hospital visits, overdoses and deaths related to substance use.”
Historic home in Paris, Ont. up for sale for $4.8M
A historic home in Paris, Ont., with a history of entertaining famous guests, has hit the market. The Gothic estate at 1 Banfield Street is listed for sale through Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $4,895,000.
The listing calls the five bedroom home “one of the most unique and prominent period homes in the entire region.”
The current owner of the home, philanthropist, art collector, and movie industry insider Salah Bachir, agrees.
“I’ve been around the world and never really seen a house like this,” he told CTV News on Thursday.
Bachir began working in publishing in 1980, working on several notable publications and projects. He become the founding president of Famous Players Media and Cineplex Media. Cineplex would eventually buy and rebrand one of Bashir’s magazines as Cineplex Magazines.
Flames tear through greenhouse nursery in Simcoe
A greenhouse nursery in Simcoe, Ont. was almost completely destroyed in a fire early Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to Ryerse Garden Gallery around 4:30 a.m.
“The fire was actually first noticed by a paramedic crew that was driving by,” explained James Robertson, the assistant chief for the Norfolk Fire Department.
According to officials, the response from firefighters almost came too late.
“[It was a] very large fire,” Robertson said. “Heavy flames were coming from the front of the building and the south end of the building. The flames were so intense we actually had to evacuate to a neighbour just as a precaution.”
Crews respond to a structure fire on Norfolk Street North in Norfolk County. June 20, 2024. (Source: OPP)
Baden high school students 'can’t even focus' dealing with lack of air conditioning
Not only is it hot outside of Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School but students say it’s also hot inside the school. The air conditioning system has not been working in all areas of the Baden school.
“It’s really bad, it’s really unfortunate because we get really hot, just overheat all of the time all week,” said grade 10 student Hudson Waechter.
Students said the heat is affecting their learning.
“It’s obviously brutal. You’ll be sitting in math class trying to write a summative or an exam and you just can’t even focus because you’re wiping sweat of your face,” said grade 10 student Aiden Golden.
Waterloo-Oxford District Secondary School in Baden on June 19, 2024. (CTV Kitchener/Chris Thomson)
Smash and grab robbery at Elmira jewelry store
The owners of Hartman Jewellers in Elmira woke up early Tuesday morning to a call saying their store had been robbed.
“We got a call from Waterloo Regional Police around 4:30 a.m. They said that there was glass in front of the store and that we needed to get down here,” said co-owner Stephen Meyer. “We’re about an hour and a half away, so it was a bit of a drive. But we got here and found out the front door had been smashed.”
He and his wife learned someone had broken through the front door of their business, a jewellery display case and taken some of the merchandise.
“It was mainly sterling silver stuff that was here. There was quite a few bracelets that are gone,” said Lisa Mulligan, store co-owner and Meyer’s wife. “There were also some watches gone and we’re still assessing how much.
Stephen Meyer, next to the smashed display case at Hartman Jewellers, on June 18, 2024. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Kitchener)
London
Police investigating suspicious fire at west London clothing store
London police are treating a fire to a business in west London as suspicious. Just after 2:30 a.m. fire crews were called to a clothing store at 725 Notre Dame Dr. in London.
Pedestrian in hospital with critical Injuries
Officers were called to the busy intersection of Wellington Road and Commissioners Road mid-afternoon for a person hit by a vehicle.
-
VIDEO One person sent to hospital after morning house fire
Crews were called to the scene on Summit Avenue near Oxford Street just after 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
Windsor
One person dead after motorcycle leaves road, hits tree and catches fire
A person from Leamington is dead after a crash in Middlesex County. Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were called to a crash on Longwoods Road near Sassafras Road in Southwest Middlesex.
-
Vigil planned for family found dead in Harrow
A 7 p.m. vigil is planned for the unnamed mother, father and two children at the local soccer complex.
-
Heat warning comes down, chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Daytime highs will return to seasonal levels throughout the week with overnight lows also cooling off significantly compared to the last week.
Barrie
-
Saturday's storm near Angus, Ont. being investigated for possible tornado
This weekend's storm that brought heavy rainfall to Simcoe Muskoka is being investigated for tornado activity.
-
Rainfall warning, thunderstorm watch still in effect for Simcoe Muskoka
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way through the region.
-
Plainclothed officers cleared from charges in February investigation
Multiple Ontario Provincial Police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing in an investigation where a man suffered serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
-
Dashcam video shows dangerous passing attempt on northern Ont. highway
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
-
EXCLUSIVE 'We were in danger': Timmins, Ont., manhunt prompts questions from cottagers near shootout
Cottagers who live near the area where murder suspect Lucas MacDonald was captured say they didn't realize how much danger they were in.
-
Illegal moose hunters fined $56.5K, suspended for 27 years in northern Ont.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
Ottawa
-
Judge sides with Ottawa Community Housing over tenant snow-clearing duties
Ontario's top court has dismissed a case brought by an Ottawa mother and son after a dispute over snow-clearing duties under their lease agreement with the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation (OCH).
-
Impaired driver facing charges after driving into OPP parking lot
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver is facing charges after driving into their parking lot in Ottawa Sunday morning.
-
Ottawa MP apologizes for mailing map to constituents missing a province and a territory
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
Toronto
Drugs, cash and firearm seized by Toronto police, 3 suspects charged
Community complaints about drug use and drug trafficking in one North York neighbourhood led to the seizure of a quantity of narcotics and the arrest of three suspects, Toronto police say.
-
Montreal
Maximum-security prison in Quebec evacuated due to forest fires
More than 200 inmates were relocated after a maximum-security prison on Quebec's north shore was evacuated due to the threat of raging forest fires in the region.
-
Old Montreal kidnapping: search for 4th victim continues as provincial police take over investigation
The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.
-
Montreal woman desperately trying to get family out of Gaza
Israa Hilles is desperate for morsels of news from her family, trapped in Gaza as the war rages on around them.
Atlantic
Doors closed for Catholic church one day before 'Doors Open' event in Halifax
It was doors closed for St. Patrick's Catholic Church on 'Doors Open for Churches' day in Halifax.
-
Tide turns on declining lifeguard numbers, but more are still needed this summer
Progress is being made to train more lifeguards for the summer ahead, following several years of declining certification numbers.
-
RCMP in N.B. seeking man who allegedly assaulted woman during home invasion
The New Brunswick RCMP say they are seeking the public's help to locate a man accused of assaulting a woman with a weapon during a home invasion in East Brighton, N.B.
Winnipeg
'It's so much fun': Manitoba holds first-ever provincial cornhole championship
A beloved backyard barbecue bean bag toss game has made it to the big leagues.
-
Three people charged in two separate Manitoba homicides: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
-
Vehicle involved in inter-provincial missing child investigation located in Saskatchewan
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
Calgary
Windy conditions and tricky terrain challenge firefighters battling large grass fire
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire Saturday night in Fish Creek Park, just south of the southeast community of Parkland.
-
1 man in hospital following Saturday night Calgary shooting on Cornerstone
One man is in hospital following a Saturday night shooting in northeast Calgary.
-
'Bulldozing our history': Alberta man working to restore town's grain elevators
When Leo Wieser worked in the movie biz, he built a million-dollar swimming pool that was used for one day.
Edmonton
Sporting sequins and silver, Mama Stanley becomes an Edmonton celebrity for playoffs
Edmonton Oilers fans crowd around Mary Loewen in a plaza outside the team's home arena during every playoffs game, asking to have their pictures taken with the superfan who's dressed as the Stanley Cup.
-
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi wins Alberta NDP leadership
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will replace Rachel Notley as the Alberta NDP leader after receiving 86 per cent of the vote on the first ballot.
-
Panthers face task of regrouping for Game 7 with history, Stanley Cup on the line
It's the greatest offer a team could get at the start of every season: Reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and as an added bonus, play host to it in your rink. One game. For everything.
Vancouver
Basketball ties aside, B.C.'s Macklin Celebrini focused on hockey as NHL draft's presumptive No. 1 pick
Having a father working for the Golden State Warriors and former NBA star Steve Nash for an uncle, college hockey player of the year and the presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Macklin Celebrin, likes to think he’s got game.
-
'We're enraged': Tori Dunn’s father shares her heartbreaking final moments
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in the city’s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
-
B.C. court overturns environmental board's ruling over 'apprehension of bias'
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.