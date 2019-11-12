

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Fire crews spent the majority on Tuesday night battling a major barn fire near Drayton.

It happened on 8th Line between Sideroad 17 and County Road 11.

There is no word on any injuries or if any livestock were in the barn.

Roads in the area will remain closed while crews are on scene and police are asking people to avoid the area.

It’s unclear at this time how the fire started.