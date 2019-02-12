

CTV Kitchener





Two people were injured after a crash on Blair Road on Monday evening.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash near George Street North just before midnight.

According to a press release, the vehicle lost control and struck a sign post and a tree.

One of the people, a 19-year-old male, was seriously injured in the crash, but officials confirmed that they were in stable condition on Tuesday morning.

The road was closed for some time while police investigated. It had reopened as of Tuesday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.