KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crash leaves car flipped upside down

    A damaged car is towed away from a Kitchener intersection on Nov. 11, 2023. A damaged car is towed away from a Kitchener intersection on Nov. 11, 2023.

    A car ended up on its roof after a crash in Kitchener.

    First responders were called to the intersection of Westmount Road and Highland Road West around 11 a.m. Saturday.

    That’s where they found a white car resting upside on its roof.

    Another vehicle was also involved in the crash.

    Only minor injuries were reported.

    Waterloo regional police say they are still investigating the collision.

