A two-vehicle crash shut down a busy Cambridge intersection Sunday.

Police say a vehicle was trying to turn left from Hespeler Road onto Dunbar Road around 12:30 p.m.

That’s when it was hit by a vehicle going in the opposite direction.

The force of the collision sent one of the vehicles into a traffic light, knocking it to the ground and blocking other lanes of traffic.

The intersection was shut down while police investigated and cleaned up the mess.

Two men from Cambridge had minor injuries.

Police say charges are pending.