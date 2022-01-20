Crash involving school bus near Wellesley

KITCHENER -

Provincial police have shut down a Perth County road as they investigate a serious crash involving a school bus.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday at Perth Road 107 and Line 45, west of Wellesley.

OPP said a commercial motor vehicle and school bus were involved.

One person who was in the bus had serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital by Ornge.

A second person was taken by land ambulance.

Bill Hunter, the Fire Chief for Perth East, told CTV News that two students and a bus driver were taken to hospital. He also said it was a child who was transport by Ornge to a London hospital.

Perth Road 107 remains closed at Line 47, Line 45 and Line 43.

No word yet on when they are expected to reopen.

OPP are asking drivers to avoid the area.