Two vehicles were damaged after a crash in Kitchener on Thursday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Belmont and Highland around 8 p.m.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were all called to the scene.

Debris was scattered across the road and both vehicles were left with front-end damage.

A crosswalk light was dangling from the pole after one of the vehicles collided with it.

Officials have not released the cause of the crash or if any injuries were reported.

It's not the first dramatic crash at this intersection: last September, two vehicles collided in the intersection, causing one to roll over onto its roof.