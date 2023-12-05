KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Crash damages hydro pole near Paris

    A road closed sign. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) A road closed sign. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    Ontario Provincial Police closed a road near Paris after a crash Tuesday night.

    Brant-Oxford Road was shut down between Township Road 6 and Township Road 5 just before 8 p.m.

    A pickup truck and damaged pole were spotted at the scene.

    Hydro crews were also there making repairs.

    No word yet on any injuries.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here is Canada's unseasonably mild December forecast

    December is predicted to be unseasonably mild across Canada, thanks to a "moderate-to-strong" El Nino and human-caused warming. Warming and precipitation trends will be stronger in some parts of the country than others, and severe weather is still possible, meteorologists say.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News