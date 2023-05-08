Crash closes westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cambridge

Ontario Provincial Police say a crash closed all westbound lanes of Highway 401 in Cambridge on Monday.

Police tweeted about the closure at 8:32 a.m. saying it is between Highway 8 and Homer Watson Boulevard.

As of 9:45 a.m., traffic on the westbound highway is at a standstill. Many drivers are getting off at the Highway 8 exit to Kitchener-Waterloo causing delays on nearby roads including Maple Grove, Pinebush and Blair.

More to come.

