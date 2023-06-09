Crash closes Hwy. 401 westbound outside Cambridge, Ont.

Police have shut down a section of Highway 401 westbound between Woodstock and Cambridge after a crash involving a transport truck and an Ontario Ministry of Transportation vehicle.

In a tweet posted at 11:23 a.m. Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said one person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ontario 511 shows all westbound lanes are closed between Cedar Creek Road and Oxford Road 29.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Cedar Creek Road.

