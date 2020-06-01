KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a collision between a car and a Grand River Transit bus in Kitchener.

It happened Monday, just after 1:30 p.m., at Block Line Road and Strasburg Road.

Police say the bus was going through the intersection when it struck the car.

One person inside the car was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

No one inside the bus was hurt.

Police are still investigating and have not released any information on possible charges.