CP Holiday train brings festive cheer to crowds in Waterloo region

After two years of virtual concerts, the Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train was back on track for multiple stops in Waterloo region.

On Wednesday, the train stopped in Cambridge and Ayr.

“It’s been a couple of years that we have not been able to do all the normal typical Christmas things, so it’s really nice that things are opening back up, and we can feel safe and comfortable,” said one event goer in Ayr.

In Ayr, it was at Inglis Street and Willison Street at around 5:30 p.m, wowing the big crowd that came by to admire the lights.

“I thought they were just going to be lights. I didn’t expect them to be flashing and changing colours and everything,” said one excited kid.

The second of CP’s two brightly decorated festive trains left Montreal on Tuesday Nov. 22. It is travelling through New York, southern Ontario and down through Chicago to Kansas City before returning to Canada with a final show in bound for Weyburn, Sask.

At whistle stop concerts along the way, it is collecting food donations and money for local food banks.

“Brings me back to when I was a kid. When I was a kid, it seemed like everything was easier, and simpler and more jolly. We almost didn’t come because it was almost inconvenient, and we thought this is what makes the memories. When you look back and think about the happy times, it’s because our parents did this for us,” said one man, enjoying the show in Ayr.

The train rolled into the Old Galt Train Station at 4 p.m., with a half-hour concert by Lindsay Ell and JoJo Mason set for 4:15 p.m. to 4:45. With the City of Cambridge will hosting a “Winterfest preshow” with live entertainment and special visits form Santa and friends, beforehand.

More information about the CP Holiday Train’s route is available here.