COVID-19 vaccines doses for young children will begin arriving in Guelph region this week

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) public health says Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses for children between the ages of six months and five years will arrive later this week.

The public health unit said it is working with local physicians and pharmacies to ensure parents have access to the vaccine for their children.

Vaccinations for children six months to five years will be administered by primary care providers and in select pharmacies.

“I encourage every parent and caregiver to speak with their primary care provider or pharmacist to answer their vaccination questions – especially for children attending school or daycare this fall,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, medical officer of health and CEO of WDG Public Health in a media release. “Each one of us must continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community from COVID-19 by following public health measures – including getting vaccinated. I encourage everyone, regardless of age, to stay up to date with vaccinations.”

Vaccination appointments for children aged 6 months to 5 years can be booked through public health over the phone, not through the online booking system.

Those without access to a primary care provider can contact WDG public health at 1-800-265-7293 ext. 7006, Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.