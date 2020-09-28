KITCHENER -- The Brantford Civic Centre Auditorium is now the location of Brant community’s COVID-19 testing.

The Brant Community Healthcare System announced Monday they had moved their COVID-19 assessment centre from Brantford General Hospital to the auditorium at 79 Market Street South and are open to the public.

Hours for testing have also been expanded to 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

These hours are currently longer than any testing centre in Kitchener, Waterloo, or Cambridge.

Those looking for a walk-in test, however, will not be accepted after 4 p.m. on any day.

The Brant Community assessment centre is also following new COVID-19 testing requirements provided by the province. Only those who are showing COVID-19 symptoms, have been exposed to a COVID-19 case, received an exposure notice on the COVID-19 alert app, are a resident or staff member of a place with a COVID-19 test, or are part of targeted tested by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Long-Term Care are eligible for testing.

Those who meet the requirements are encouraged to contact Brant Community Healthcare System and book an appointment in advance by emailing covid.assessment@bchsys.org or by calling 519-751-5818.