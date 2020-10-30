KITCHENER -- Compared to the province as a whole, Waterloo Region is doing a good job of controlling the spread of COVID-19, the region's top doctor said during a media briefing on Friday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said that the region is currently averaging 16 cases per 100,000 residents per week, a number that's dwarfed by Ontario's current case rate, which is averaging 41 per 100,000 people per week.

In terms of positive testing rates, the region's seven-day rolling average is about 1.6 per cent, but fluctuates between 1.1 and 1.6, Dr. Wang said Friday. By comparison, the province's positivity rate hit 2.2 per cent on Friday.

Locally the situation is relatively stable, she said, but as other medium-sized regions see upward trends, she reminded Waterloo Region residents not to get complacent.

"We know that the situation can accelerate quickly anywhere," she said.

With more cold weather on the way, more people will be spending time indoors, Dr. Wang said. That means it's as important as ever to observe public health guidelines in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

She reminded residents to continue to adhere to the following recommendations:

Virtual gatherings are the safest kind

Keep gatherings as small as possible

Gather outside whenever possible, or make sure indoor spaces are well-ventilated

Avoid close contact with others, or wear a mask if close contact is unavoidable

Waterloo Region has seen more than 2,100 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including over 1,900 resolved cases and 120 deaths.

There are 88 active cases in the region. Nine of those people are in hospital, with three requiring care in the intensive care unit, Dr. Wang said on Friday.

These numbers will be updated when the region's online COVID-19 dashboard is updated at 1:30 p.m.