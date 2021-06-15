WATERLOO -- Chambers of commerce in Waterloo Region launched the COVID-19 Safe Ambassador Program Tuesday, with the aim of providing free safety guidance to small businesses amid the pandemic.

The program, a partnership between the Region of Waterloo, the Greater Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce, offers one-on-one education and training on COVID-19 safety practices.

“The Greater KW and Cambridge Chambers are pleased to partner with the Region of Waterloo to offer this free program to help local businesses operate safely.” Ian McLean president of the Greater KW Chamber of Commerce, said in a release.

Participating small and medium-sized businesses will receive a visit from an ambassador who will provide a consultation on COVID-19 risks and operating requirements.

Businesses who successfully complete the program will receive a COVID-19 Safe window decal.

“This program is designed to increase customer confidence, which will be critical to our economic recovery as we reopen," Regional Chair Karen Redman said in a release.

The program ambassadors have been trained by NSF International, a global health and safety organization.

Included in the ambassador visits is a toolkit of resources for businesses, along with a free box of surgical-grade medical masks.

A soft launch during the week of June 7 saw ambassadors visit more than 200 businesses in the region.