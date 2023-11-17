COVID-19 outbreaks at two local hospitals

Cambridge Memorial Hospital and St. Marys Memorial Hospital in the town of St. Marys have both declared COVID-19 outbreaks.

The outbreak at Cambridge Memorial was declared Thursday in the inpatient surgery unit.

The hospital says there are currently three cases of COVID-19. Precautions now include masks being worn at all times, visitor restrictions except for end-of-life situations, and enhanced cleaning.

A hospital outbreak is declared when two or more patients or staff test positive for COVID-19, and officials believe the disease was acquired in hospital.

The Cambridge Memorial Hospital's last outbreak, which was declared on Nov. 9, was declared over on Wednesday.

In the town of St. Marys, the inpatient unit has been closed until further notice due to their outbreak.

Patients there are limited to only one visitor a day, with no in and out privileges. Visitors will have to wear masks, eye protection, a gown, and gloves.