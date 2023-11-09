Visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 outbreak in Cambridge hospital unit
Cambridge Memorial Hospital is restricting visitors to its Medicine B unit (Wing C, level four) due a COVID-19 outbreak.
The hospital says exceptions will be made in end-of-life situations.
At this time, the outbreak is limited to two patients, the hospital says.
A hospital outbreak is declared when two or more patients or staff test positive for COVID-19, and officials believe the disease was acquired in hospital.
OUTBREAKS ACROSS THE REGION
The Region of Waterloo tracks COVID-19 outbreaks in hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes and congregate settings – a category that includes emergency shelters and group homes.
Its dashboard, which is updated weekly on Friday, show 14 active outbreaks as of Nov. 9. One is at Grand River Hospital, the rest are in long-term care or retirement homes.
The largest is at The Village at University Gates Long-Term Care in Waterloo, where public health says 68 people have tested positive since an outbreak was declared on Oct. 5.
PRECAUTIONS IMPLEMENTED AT CMH
Cambridge Memorial Hospital says staff working in the outbreak unit are required to have a negative antigen test daily before starting their shift.
The following measures have also been implemented:
- Masks will be used by staff at all times while in the unit; face shields, gloves and gowns will be worn when entering all patient rooms
- Non-infected patients will be tested every three days until the outbreak is declared over
- Enhanced cleaning, especially to high-touch areas
- Visitors are restricted to the unit except in end-of-life situations (Virtual visits and phone connections for patients and families can be arranged)
- Signage has been posted at entrances
If no new cases arise by Nov. 15, the outbreak may be declared over, the hospital says.
