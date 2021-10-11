COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Parkway Public School in Cambridge

Cambridge -

Region of Waterloo Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a cohort at Parkway Public School in Cambridge.

Public Health says an investigation found a student case in the same cohort as a previously reported student infection from earlier this week. It is not a school-wide outbreak.

The identity of the individuals is protected by privacy legislation and will not be shared.

No additional staff or students are required to isolate and no further close contacts have been identified.