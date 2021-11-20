COVID-19 outbreak declared at Waterloo International Airport Operations Centre

WATERLOO -

Public health has declared a COVID-19 workplace outbreak at the Region of Waterloo International Airport Operations Centre.

According to officials, two employees have tested positive for the virus and are currently isolating.

The infected employees last worked at the airport on Nov. 18 and contact tracing is ongoing.

The Region says that currently there has been no exposure to the public, including airport passengers and crew.

No further information was given at this time.