COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tait Street Public School in Cambridge
Kitchener Top Stories
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 640 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Huawei executive returns as China releases 2 Canadians
An executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies returned from Canada Saturday night following a legal settlement that also saw the release of two Canadians held by China, potentially bringing closure to a nearly 3-year-long feud embroiling Ottawa, Beijing and Washington.
'I'm just so thrilled for him': Colleague of Michael Kovrig reacts to release
A colleague of Michael Kovrig says that he's ‘thrilled’ to hear that the Canadian is finally home after being detained in China for more than 1,000 days.
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 650 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
German election to set direction after 16 years under Merkel
Germany's closely fought election on Sunday will set the direction of the European Union's most populous country after 16 years under Angela Merkel, whose party is scrambling to avoid defeat by its center-left rivals after a rollercoaster campaign. The environmentalist Greens also are eyeing at least a share of power.
Israel says U.S. booster plan supports its own aggressive push
Israel is pressing ahead with its aggressive campaign of offering coronavirus boosters to almost anyone over 12 and says its approach was further vindicated by a U.S. decision to give the shots to older patients or those at higher risk.
Catholic bishops apologize for abuses at residential schools
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has apologized for the first time for the horrors that occurred in residential schools it ran for the federal government for more than a century.
'People will suffer and will die': Emergency doctor says some health triage has begun in Alberta
The head of emergency medicine for the Alberta Medical Association says major components of triage have already begun in Alberta.
'Marriage for all'? Swiss voters to decide same-sex marriage
Voters in Switzerland will decide Sunday whether to allow same-sex marriages in the rich Alpine country, one of the few in Western Europe where gay and lesbian couples do not already have the right to wed.
London
Homecoming celebrations slow to start on London's Broughdale Avenue
It's a slow start to the day on Broughdale Avenue and surrounding area in London, Ont. where many are expecting thousands of people as part of Western University's homecoming celebrations.
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
Two in hospital after motorcycle collides with SUV on Wharncliffe
A serious crash on Wharncliffe Road sent two people to hospital Friday night.
Windsor
Danielle Campo McLeod is 'ready to come home'
A Tecumseh woman and former Paralympic swimmer is one step closer to coming home.
Province providing up to $2M for Wheatley following devastating explosion
The provincial government is providing Wheatley with up to $2 million following the gas leak that lead to a devastating explosion in the community.
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE
Barrie
OPP charge man with impaired driving on e-bike in Wasaga Beach
One man is facing an impaired driving charge after an incident in Wasaga Beach Friday.
China releases detained Canadians Kovrig, Spavor after extradition against Meng Wanzhou dropped
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says China has released detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor after Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou and U.S. Justice Department officials reached a deal to resolve the criminal charges against her and a B.C. judge discharged the extradition matter.
Northern Ontario
Report finds money spent to fix North Bay’s homeless crisis hasn’t alleviated growing problem
Despite nearly $20 million spent over the last five years to solve homeless issues in the North Bay area, a new report finds the funding has not provided many benefits for those experiencing homelessness.
An actor from Sudbury gets his Cinefest debut in 'Lakewood' film
It's a great day for Colton Gobbo. The 21-year-old actor from Sudbury makes his Cinefest debut in the film 'Lakewood.'
-
Ottawa
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa up slightly, ICU admissions down
Ottawa Public Health says another 50 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.
Photo radar could be coming to 15 new Ottawa locations by the end of 2022
A one-year pilot of the automated speed enforcement system at eight locations in Ottawa resulted in 101,778 tickets issued for speeding between July 2020 and July 2021
Toronto
Guests of Toronto wedding held at multiple locations asked to seek COVID-19 testing, self-isolate
Peel Public Health is asking guests that attended a wedding in the Greater Toronto Area last week to seek testing and self-isolate due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure.
Montreal
Overnight crimes involving gunfire, assault leave 19-year-old dead, another injured in Montreal
One person has died, injuries are being monitored and bullet casings were found following a slew of what appear to be violent crimes occurring overnight in Montreal.
Quebec reports 600 active COVID-19 outbreaks as cases climb by 795
Quebec public health is monitoring 600 active outbreaks within its territory as Saturday's coronavirus update revealed 795 new infections and 5 additional deaths.
-
Atlantic
New Brunswick to reinstate state of emergency as province reports record COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
New Brunswick will be returning to a state of emergency as the province continues to battle the growing fourth wave of COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
-
N.S. parents and teachers call on government to release info on COVID-19 exposures at schools
As parent Brittany Snow peruses a list of Nova Scotia schools affected by COVID-19 exposures, she worries what it means for the safety of her children, who are too young to be vaccinated.
-
People of Amherst, N.S., gather to grieve for family of six that died in fire
The community of Amherst, N.S., came together on Friday to collectively grieve the loss of six of their own who were taken much too soon.
Winnipeg
'Rise in numbers is always concerning': Southern Health Region seeing climbing COVID-19 infection rates
COVID-19 infection rates are climbing in the Southern Health Region at a pace much quicker than the more densely populated Winnipeg Health Region.
-
'Nothing like the thrill': Collector car auction marks return of in-person bidding
The pandemic halted many live events, auctions included. This weekend, however, a special automobile auction is marking the return to in-person bidding for one auction house.
Calgary
University of Calgary classmate reacts to news of Michael Spavor's release from Chinese prison
Michael Purity, a former University of Calgary classmate of Michael Spavor, was camping in the California backwoods when he got the news from CTV that Spavor, one of the two Michaels, was on a plane home from China.
'I'm just so thrilled for him': Colleague of Michael Kovrig reacts to release
A colleague of Michael Kovrig says that he's ‘thrilled’ to hear that the Canadian is finally home after being detained in China for more than 1,000 days.
Edmonton
Board deemed sex offender a risk years before he was accused of killing woman, child
Four years before a mother and her 16-month-old son were killed in western Alberta, police had warned the public that a registered sex offender would be released and there was a chance he could harm “a female, including children.”
COVID-19 in Alberta: 11 deaths, as ICU patient count hits record high on Friday
The 14 highest patient ICU patient counts have all come in September.
-
Vancouver
COVID-19 cases among children soaring in B.C., but hospitalizations stable for now
The demographic makeup of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia has shifted dramatically in recent weeks, with children under 10 years old now making up the biggest share of confirmed new infections in the province.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 7 deaths, 743 new cases as province marks vaccination milestone
The B.C. government announced 743 new cases of COVID-19 and seven coronavirus-related deaths Friday, as the province marked a new vaccination milestone.