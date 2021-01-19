KITCHENER -- Grand River Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in its inpatient children's unit.

According to a news release, three staff members in 3D North have tested positive for the disease.

The hospital said it has notified the parents and guardians of kids who are staying in the unit, and that all patients, staff and physicians are being tested in an effort to contain the outbreak.

One parent or guardian per patient is still allowed to come to support their child's room because of the unique nature of the unit, the hospital said, but visitors have to stay in their child's room, limit interactions with others in the hospital and follow personal protective equipment guidelines.

The hospital said its children's outpatient unit isn't affected, meaning there are no changes for kids who come for clinic visits.

The outbreak in 3D North is the third active one at a Waterloo Region hospital and the second at Grand River Hospital.

There are also active outbreaks in the GRH Mental Health Unit, which officials declared on Jan. 7, and at the 3 East Unit at St. Mary's General Hospital, which was declared on Jan. 17.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 48 active local outbreaks, according to the region's online COVID-19 dashboard.