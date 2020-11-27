KITCHENER -- Health officials in Brant County have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a restaurant in Brantford.

The outbreak was declared at The Olde School Restaurant on Thursday after two staff members tested positive for the disease. Officials say the cases "did not have clear, identifiable transmission sources outside of this establishment."

The employees were last at the restaurant on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, when the restaurant closed voluntarily. They have been directed to self-isolate, health officials said.

Officials are contacting all close contacts to let them know what to do next. They will only reach out to close contacts, but anyone who was at the restaurant between Nov. 13 and 20 can contact the Brant Community Healthcare System to arrange for assessment and testing if they're concerned about exposure.

There have been 484 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brant County to date. Of those cases, 73 are considered active.